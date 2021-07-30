Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

VCYT stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 689.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $39,716,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

