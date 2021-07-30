Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

CHD opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

