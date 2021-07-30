Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Hold

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TSLX opened at $23.43 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after buying an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.