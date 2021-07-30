Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,500.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,511.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,371.31. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $879.69 and a 12 month high of $1,519.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,003,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.