Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.71. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

