CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CryoLife in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that CryoLife will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CryoLife by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

