Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 14,257 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

LCAPU stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

