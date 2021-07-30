Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,060 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

