12,788 Shares in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63.

