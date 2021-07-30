Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.