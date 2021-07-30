Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCAXU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000.

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

