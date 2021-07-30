Pendal Group Limited Has $1.06 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 95.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $38,617,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,208,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $38.17 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.