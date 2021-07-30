Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Resources Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resources Connection by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 180.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

