Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,096,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.58 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

