Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.00. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

