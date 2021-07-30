Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

IFGL opened at $29.99 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85.

