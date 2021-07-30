Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IAA were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth $193,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

