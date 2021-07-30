TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

TEL opened at $146.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $87.46 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.