Brokers Offer Predictions for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Shares of ROK opened at $304.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $304.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

