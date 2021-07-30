Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.03. Repligen has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $243.72. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.