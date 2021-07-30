Brokers Offer Predictions for Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

