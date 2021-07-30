Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 39.4%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.