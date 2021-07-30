PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 256,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.01 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.