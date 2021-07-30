Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 365,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 627,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

About Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

