FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

