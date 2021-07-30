Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

