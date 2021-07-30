Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

