Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 158,523 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.28% of Outfront Media worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $21,243,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 66.7% in the first quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

