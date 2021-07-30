Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declares Dividend of $0.38

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $42.06 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

