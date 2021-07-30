Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.69 ($183.17).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €141.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.