Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of PUM opened at €104.15 ($122.53) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.51. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

