AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,218 ($107.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £107.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,359.78.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

