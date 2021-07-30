Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

