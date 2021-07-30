Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $384.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

