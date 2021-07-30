eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $75.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

