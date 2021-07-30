KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

