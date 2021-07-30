IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 127.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,021 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of IMAX worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 230.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 59.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $977.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMAX. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

