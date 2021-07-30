IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 127.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,021 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of IMAX worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IMAX by 106.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,214,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $8,643,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $977.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.