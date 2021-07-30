Citigroup Downgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.79 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.76.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

