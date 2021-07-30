Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.36 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

