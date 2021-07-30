Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) vs. MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 13.00% 7.67% 7.02% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

This table compares Neogen and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $468.46 million 10.06 $60.88 million $0.57 77.26 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 114.84 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neogen and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Neogen has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neogen beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The Corporate and eliminations segment refers to the corporate assets, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, current and deferred tax accounts, and overhead expenses not allocated to specific business segments. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

