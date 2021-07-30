Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,849 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

