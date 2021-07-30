Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 147.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of PAG opened at $87.09 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

