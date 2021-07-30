Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $301.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

