CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.82.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.15 and a one year high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675 in the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

