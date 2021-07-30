Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $2,383,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 765.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

