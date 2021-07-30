Colony Group LLC Raises Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

