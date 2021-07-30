Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.