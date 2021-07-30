Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$492.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$18.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.