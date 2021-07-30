Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790,063 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $8,829,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

